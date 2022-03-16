1 suspect killed, 2 arrested after pursuit, armed robbery at Factoria pot shop

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (FOX 13 News)

Police say a suspect in an armed robbery at a Factoria marijuana shop was killed after firing at police in south Seattle. Two other suspects were arrested.

The robbery happened at a shop at Factoria Blvd. SE and SE 40th Ln. at about 11:30 a.m.

Bellevue police told FOX 13 News three suspects held up the pot shop at gunpoint and fled. Investigators said the suspects stole an unknown amount of cash and some merchandise.

Bellevue police said one of the suspects held a gun to an employee's head, giving them the ability to pursue. The chase went through Renton into south Seattle.

Before 12:30 p.m., police said they were searching for the suspects near the 5500 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way South in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Seattle police and King County’s Guardian 1 helped Bellevue police with the search.

At about 1 p.m., two of the suspects were arrested by Seattle Police, Bellevue Police, Kent Police, Washington State Patrol and King County sheriff's deputies.

The third suspect ran and hid in a nearby shed in the 3600 block of S. Findlay St. Seattle Police said the suspect came out of the shed and fired at officers. Multiple officers returned fire and the suspect died at the scene.

Seattle's Force Investigation Unit will investigate the police shooting. Investigators are working to figure out which officers from which agencies fired the shots.

The Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General were both called to the scene.

SPD will release video of the incident within the next three days.

