Body recovered of woman who went missing while swimming in Stillaguamish River

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit has recovered the body of a woman who went missing while swimming in the Stillaguamish River on Sunday.

According to deputies, the 58-year-old woman jumped into the river to swim, near the 21900 block of Sather Road around 5 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies the woman was not wearing a life jacket, and that no one had seen her in distress or underwater.

Her body was recovered around noon on Monday.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the body and the cause of death.

RELATED: 2 die in King County lakes as heat wave grips region

There have already been two water-related deaths in King County alone during the heat wave.

One man died after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland on Sunday morning, according to fire officials. A second man drowned at Angle Lake in SeaTac, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Every summer, people die in local lakes and rivers as temperatures rise. The deceptively cold waters can shock even experienced swimmers and lead to drownings, especially for those not wearing life jackets.

As of last week, King County officials had counted 12 drownings for the year, according to preliminary figures.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram