Body recovered of woman who went missing while swimming in Stillaguamish River

By Q13 News Staff
STANWOOD, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit has recovered the body of a woman who went missing while swimming in the Stillaguamish River on Sunday.

According to deputies, the 58-year-old woman jumped into the river to swim, near the 21900 block of Sather Road around 5 p.m. 

Witnesses told deputies the woman was not wearing a life jacket, and that no one had seen her in distress or underwater. 

Her body was recovered around noon on Monday. 

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the body and the cause of death. 

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott is tracking an excessive heat warning through Tuesday.

There have already been two water-related deaths in King County alone during the heat wave. 

One man died after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland on Sunday morning, according to fire officials. A second man drowned at Angle Lake in SeaTac, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Every summer, people die in local lakes and rivers as temperatures rise. The deceptively cold waters can shock even experienced swimmers and lead to drownings, especially for those not wearing life jackets.

As of last week, King County officials had counted 12 drownings for the year, according to preliminary figures.

