Body of Sage Adams, missing 10-year-old boy, found along Skagit River

The body of Sage Adams, a 10-year-old boy who went missing while kayaking with his father, was found more than two months later along the Skagit River.

The sheriff's office received a call on Sunday, Sept. 13 from a fisherman reporting human remains along the banks of the river. Detectives recovered the remains near Rockport, about eight miles west of Marblemount.

The Skagit County Coroner's Office later identified the remains as Sage Adams.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, Sage Adams and his 45-year-old father, both of Chehalis, were camping in the North Cascades near the Skagit River on July 7.

They were kayaking east of Marblemount when the father fell out of his kayak. He was not wearing a life jacket and ended up on a side of the river with no road - and no sight of his son.

The father said he had to hike his way out of the woods and called 911 about 10:30 the following morning.

Both the dad's and son’s kayaks were recovered, and searchers found Sage's life jacket on July 9.

Deputies eventually were forced to call off the search. The Skagit County undersheriff called it a "real tragedy.