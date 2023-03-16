BNSF train derails on Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes

Crews are responding to a diesel spill Thursday morning after a train derailment in Anacortes.

The Washington State Department of Ecology said the derailment happened near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Reservation after midnight.

Ecology & the Marine Spill Response Corporation responded to a BNSF train derailment on the Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes on March 16, 2023. (Washington State Department of Ecology)

The derailment involved a BNSF train, and both of its engines and one car left the tracks.

About 5,000 gallons of diesel leaked on the land side.

Ecology & the Marine Spill Response Corporation are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.