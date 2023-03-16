Expand / Collapse search

BNSF train derails on Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Anacortes
FOX 13 Seattle

Train derails, spilling diesel near Anacortes

More than 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked when this train derailed near Anacortes, Washington early Thursday morning.

ANACORTES, Wash. - Crews are responding to a diesel spill Thursday morning after a train derailment in Anacortes

The Washington State Department of Ecology said the derailment happened near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Reservation after midnight. 

Ecology & the Marine Spill Response Corporation responded to a BNSF train derailment on the Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes on March 16, 2023.  (Washington State Department of Ecology)

The derailment involved a BNSF train, and both of its engines and one car left the tracks. 

About 5,000 gallons of diesel leaked on the land side.

Ecology & the Marine Spill Response Corporation  are at the scene. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.  