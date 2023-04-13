Bill could crack down on WA pet stores who source dogs from out-of-state puppy mills

Pet stores will no longer be able to source their dogs from out-of-state puppy mills or offer loans for people to purchase their pets if a bill that passed the Washington State Senate this week becomes law.

Amended bill 1424 now goes back to the House for a final vote.

The bill makes pet stores source their dogs directly from breeders compliant with Washington law or brokers certified by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Documentation about the breeder would have to be available to prospective pet parents, including inspection reports and any violations the breeder may have incurred.

The bill would also prevent pet stores from offering financing options to purchase a dog. Bill supporters say these are often "predatory" high-interest loans that play on the emotions of hopeful future pet parents.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit against Puppyland, alleging they issued false health guarantees for its puppies, while unfairly maneuvering buyers into signing predatory loans with interest rates without adequate time to understand the terms.