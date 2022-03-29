Biden orders federal assistance for Washington state counties impacted by landslides, flooding
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration in Washington state following record flooding and other instances of severe weather earlier in the year.
The major disaster declaration allows for federal assistance to be issued to state, tribal, county and other local recovery efforts from winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15. The funding is for repair or replacement of buildings or property damaged by those storms.
The impacted counties/tribes include:
- Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation
- Cowlitz County
- Franklin County
- Grays Harbor County
- Hoh Indian Tribe
- Jefferson County
- Klickitat County
- Lewis County
- Mason County
- Nisqually Indian Tribe
- Pacific County
- Quinault Indian Nation
- Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation,
- Skagit County
- Skamania County
- Skokomish Indian Tribe
- Squaxin Island Tribe of the Squaxin Island Reservation
- Swinomish Indian Tribal Community
- Thurston County
- Upper Skagit Indian Tribe
- Wahkiakum County
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement