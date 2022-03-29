Biden orders federal assistance for Washington state counties impacted by landslides, flooding

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration in Washington state following record flooding and other instances of severe weather earlier in the year.

The major disaster declaration allows for federal assistance to be issued to state, tribal, county and other local recovery efforts from winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15. The funding is for repair or replacement of buildings or property damaged by those storms.

The impacted counties/tribes include:

Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation

Cowlitz County

Franklin County

Grays Harbor County

Hoh Indian Tribe

Jefferson County

Klickitat County

Lewis County

Mason County

Nisqually Indian Tribe

Pacific County

Quinault Indian Nation

Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation,

Skagit County

Skamania County

Skokomish Indian Tribe

Squaxin Island Tribe of the Squaxin Island Reservation

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community

Thurston County

Upper Skagit Indian Tribe

Wahkiakum County

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

