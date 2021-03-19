Biden calls on Congress to ‘swiftly pass’ the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

President Joe Biden called on Congress to "swiftly pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act" — expediting the federal government’s response to recent violent acts against the Asian community in the United States.

"Jill and I share in the nation’s grief and outrage at the horrific killings of eight people, among them six Asian American women, in Georgia on March 16th," Biden wrote in a statement.

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC

"I urge Congress to swiftly pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would expedite the federal government’s response to the rise of hate crimes exacerbated during the pandemic, support state and local governments to improve hate crimes reporting, and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to Asian American communities," Biden continued.

Biden thanked Sen. Mazie Hirono, Rep. Grace Meng and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Judy Chu for their leadership on the issue and for "their persistence in standing up for America’s values by standing strongly against anti-Asian xenophobia and hate."

During Biden’s first week in office, he signed a presidential memorandum to condemn and combat racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.

"Now it’s time for Congress to codify and expand upon these actions — because every person in our nation deserves to live their lives with safety, dignity, and respect," Biden wrote.

