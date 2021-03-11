Bellingham police search for suspect who attempted to kidnap a college student

The search is on in Bellingham for a man police say tried to kidnap a college student.

It happened around 11:30 Wednesday night on the 300 block of North Samish Way, less than a mile away from Western Washington University.

Police say a young woman walking along the street, which is known for student housing, felt someone grab her arm.

"She turned around immediately defended herself, brave young woman, and because of that, I would say, based on that defense, is what allowed her to get away," said Lieutenant Claudia Murphy with Bellingham Police.

The student was able to get away, but so was the suspect, police say.

"It’s very scary, especially because a lot of our staff are Western students," said Soula Christopoulos.

Christopoulos’ family owns Five Columns Restaurant which is just feet away from where the incident happened.

She says this is a terrifying crime for her community, and one they are not used to seeing.

"Just putting the faith in the community and our police department so they will find out who did this, so that we can feel safe in our community," said Christopoulos.

Police spent the day Thursday trying to find any surveillance pictures or video to aid in the investigation.

All they know right now is that the suspect is a man and got into a four-door, silver car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellingham Police at - 360.676.8611 or reach out to them online at ww.cob.org/tips