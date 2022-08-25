Bellevue Police seek ID of suspect in 'unprovoked' attack using 18" metal tool

Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who attacked a 62-year-old man, unprovoked, on Aug. 25 with an 18-inch metal tool.

Nearby surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up behind the victim on a sidewalk near 120th Ave NE and NE 1st St. just before 1 p.m. Then, the suspect hits the 62-year-old victim repeatedly.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with some detailing, black camo pants and a facemask.

Detectives believe the suspect ran to a nearby business and fled the scene in a green Kia Soul.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

If you see someone or a car matching this description or recognize the suspect, please call 911 with the information.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify this suspect. You can submit anonymous tips through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).