Court docs: Tacoma double homicide suspect may have been responsible for a third

The suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma was arraigned on Wednesday in Pierce County Court.

A judge set bail at $5 million for 28-year-old Paul Snider. Snider allegedly killed two men near 80th and Hosmer Street near Bass Pro Shop on Monday morning.

"Now we have somebody off the streets who obviously is violent and does not need to be there," said Officer Shelbie Boyd with the Tacoma Police Department.

Held at Pierce County Jail, Snider has several charges pending against him, including aggravated murder for the double homicide. During his arraignment, the prosecution said Snider could soon face more charges for a different case.

Court documents said after his arrest for the double homicide, Snider, "admitted to being present at another homicide that occurred earlier in the year. In that earlier homicide, the victim was shot in the head."

The documents further stated detectives familiar with the earlier homicide knew the shooter "had been identified as ‘Paul’."

"He is dangerous and a flight risk. The state is concerned for community safety," said a prosecutor.

The court documents said a suspect was caught on a Bass Pro Shop security camera stepping out of the trailer and "a suspected muzzle flash could be seen on the video." Additionally, at least two home cameras gave detectives a clear idea of what the suspect was wearing and who to look for. The documents said detectives used the surveillance video to identify Snider as the suspect and arrested him just hours after the deadly shots.

Boyd said video and pictures from the community play an important role in solving these crimes. She urges people to continue submitting that information to police, which you can do here.

"I can’t speak to how many cases have been solved from community members and their home surveillance systems," said Boyd. "That one small little piece of evidence—someone walking by your camera that just kind of feels wrong or maybe it’s around that time—that could be that one small link that we need to help a family have some closure."

Prosecutors said Snider had previous convictions including one for residential burglary. They said he has had nine encounters with law enforcement and has been booked at Pierce County Jail at least six times.

Snider’s next court hearing in the double homicide is scheduled for December 21.