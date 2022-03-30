Auburn Walmart employee stabs another employee multiple times, police say

Auburn police are investigating after they say a Walmart employee stabbed another employee multiple times Wednesday morning.

The stabbing happened at the location on 762 Outlet Collection Way before 4:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

According to investigators, two employees got into a fight inside the store and during the altercation one of the employees stabbed the other.

Police said the injured employee was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The other employee, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident.

The store was not open during the time of the stabbing.

