Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week.

Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long, straight bleached blonde hair.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story.