Auburn police search for rock thrower that caused more than $7,000 in property damage

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who caused more than $7,000 in property damage by throwing rocks at windows on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Auburn Police Department (APD) shared photos of the suspect that were taken from a nearby security camera.

The suspect appears to be a white man, with dark trimmed facial hair. At the time, the suspect was wearing a white hat with a blue logo on the front, and a black zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD's Tip Line at 253-288-7403.