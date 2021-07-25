At least two dead, five injured in multiple overnight shootings in Downtown Seattle

At least two people are dead and several others are injured after multiple shootings in Seattle's downtown area early Sunday morning.

The shootings happened in Belltown, Pioneer Square, and the Chinatown-International District.

The first shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday on First Avenue. It appears there was some sort of fight leading up to the shooting. One person died as a result.



The second shooting occurred at Second Avenue and S. Washington Street, in Seattle’s Occidental area outside of a club. Police say 300 people were coming out of a club around 2:30 a.m. and there were multiple shots fired. Five people were injured and one person has died. Police initially reported that two people were killed, but it appears that the death was reported twice.

At the same time, there was a third shooting on 12th Avenue and South Main Street. The victim was privately taken to the hospital.

Around 4:42 a.m., there was an apparent shooting at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park. A 31-year-old man was uninjured. There may have been other victims who took themselves to the hospital.

Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz stressed the importance of law enforcement getting guns off the streets.

This is a developing story.

