At least 13 sickened by norovirus-like outbreak at Auburn restaurant

At least 13 people have been sickened in a norovirus-like outbreak at Mazatlan Restaurant in Auburn.

According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, one person was hospitalized after eating at the restaurant located at 110 Cross Street SE on May 21.

Symptoms of the norovirus-lke illness include vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, and chills.

"We have not identified how norovirus was spread within the restaurant," authorities wrote in a notice about the outbreak. "This is not uncommon for norovirus outbreaks because the virus can spread through multiple contaminated food items, environmental surfaces, and from person to person."

Environmental health investigators went to the restaurant on May 26. Investigators said they did not find any risk factors known to contribute to the spread of norovirus.

The restaurant closed voluntarily for a thorough cleaning and disinfection - and has since reopened. Investigators will return within two weeks for a compliance check of food handling practices.

Read more information from Public Health - Seattle & King County:

About norovirus

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that frequently spreads person-to-person and is often associated with food. Norovirus illness often has a sudden onset of nausea and vomiting and/or watery diarrhea with cramps. A low-grade fever, chills, and body aches sometimes occur.

Norovirus rarely causes severe complications. Dehydration is the most common complication, particularly among young children and the elderly. No vaccine is available for norovirus.Prevention

General advice for reducing risk of contracting norovirus:

Wash hands, cutting boards, and counters used for food preparation immediately after use to avoid cross-contamination of other foods.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing any food or eating.

Wait at least 48 hours after the last episode of vomiting and/or diarrhea before preparing any food for others.

