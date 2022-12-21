Artist in France creates optical illusions in apartment

An artist who is based in Nice, France, has found unique ways to create wild optical illusions in his apartment.

Antoine Ceunebroucke has created a number of innovative displays and told Storyful that his featured footage took over a year to record.

"The idea is to produce some short videos in my place of living, with the means and the objects that are at hand," he told Storyful. "The stop-motion technique coupled with a little bit of Photoshop touch-ups make it possible to put things into motion."

Ceunebroucke found ways to turn his apartment into an imaginary yacht and the iconic "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" image from the 1930s.

He said he just wants to show people what his best lunch break can be.