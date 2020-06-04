Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk
A spacewalking astronaut added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror on his sleeve as soon as he emerged from the International Space Station for battery work.
Sheriff tells crowd ‘Don’t be a sheep’ in face of government edict
Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza told a group of people to be critical when government leaders insist you always follow orders: I said 'don't be sheep.'"
Green fireball streaks across night sky in Australia
PIBARA, Australia - Sky-gazers in Western Australia captured the beauty of a green fireball burning across the night sky over the weekend.A green fireball — identified as a possible meteor — was seen lighting up the dark sky in Western Australia’s remote Pibara region on June 14.RELATED: What you should know about SpaceX’s Crew DragonThe video was captured and posted to Facebook by Benn Atkinson.The video shows the cosmic spectacle moving across the sky with an intense green glow.The video was taken from the vantage point of the BHP Redmont Rail Camp.A post by the American Meteor Society (AMS) identified that a Beta Equulid meteor shower was due to occur between June 7 and June 30, with maximum activity on June 14.According to AMS, fireballs are extremely rare, and the majority of fireballs are only visible for a few seconds.RELATED: NASA to send ‘VIPER’ rover to the Moon, will search for waterStoryful contributed to this report.
Extremely rare fish with gigantic eyes washes ashore near Port Angeles
During the lowest tide of the year, a paddleboarder made a rare discovery in Salt Creek, west of Port Angeles on Sunday."A gentleman on his paddleboard flags us down and goes, 'Hey, are you guys biologists?
‘I could die from the color of my skin’: Little girl has emotional reaction to George Floyd protests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - As protests over the death of George Floyd continue around the world, one black couple in Sacramento, California shared an emotional moment when they explained to their 10-year-old daughter why demonstrators had taken to the streets.In a video posted by her mother, young Azariah breaks down in tears crying, saying, “I could die from the color of my skin,” as her father, Joseph, squats down to comfort her.Azariah’s mother Jamie told Storyful that their daughter had asked them why people were protesting, saying, “It was time to speak about how she may get treated differently because the color of her skin.”“It is a sad, harsh reality to have to have this conversation with an innocent child, especially your own child,” added Jamie.Many parents of all races are struggling with similar conversations after a week of outrage and sadness that spilled into streets worldwide after video of Floyd's death emerged.