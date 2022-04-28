Archdioceses of Seattle pays $375K to settle 2 sex abuse cases from the 1970s and 80s

The Archdiocese of Seattle has paid final settlements for two separate sexual assault claims against a volunteer and a priest that occurred in the 1970s and 1980s, respectively.

One of the cases involved allegations of childhood sexual abuse perpetrated by St. Joseph Parish volunteer, David Pearson, in Issaquah in the early to mid-1970s. Pearson is now dead.

Another case involved Father Paul Conn around 1987 or 1988, when he served at Queen of Angels Parish in Port Angeles. According to the dioceses, Conn was arrested and pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent liberties. He served time in prison and was no longer allowed to serve as a priest.

Conn was identified on the archdiocese’s List of Clergy and Religious Brothers and Sisters for Whom Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor Have Been Admitted, Established or Determined to be Credible when the list was originally published in January 2016.

To report any suspicion of abuse by any church personnel, contact local law enforcement. In addition, anyone who has knowledge of misconduct by a member of the clergy, an employee or a volunteer of the Archdiocese of Seattle is urged to call the archdiocesan hotline at 1-800-446-7762.