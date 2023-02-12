1 injured in Seattle apartment fire, 30 residents displaced

Around 30 people were displaced from their units, and one man is in the hospital, after a fire burned an apartment in South Seattle.

Fire officials say the fire sparked at an apartment near 17th Ave SW and SW Barton St around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

"We have a two-bedroom, so I ran in the back and I got my husband and ‘Fire, fire, fire, fire!’ And I just ran out and had my dog in my hand," said resident Gene White.

White lives next door to where the fire started. She tells us she ran for her life, with not even enough time to grab a pair of shoes. She says her whole apartment was engulfed in flames.

"Everything is destroyed," said White. "I’m totally displaced, I don’t know what’s the next step in my life is. I hope that the Red Cross and the resources that we have in Seattle can be a big help for me."

White lost more than just her home—she told FOX 13 News she lost her 13-year-old cat and her pet parakeet. Only her dog survived.

"[I'm] thankful to God we’re alive and very blessed to be here right now," said White.

A 35-year-old man was also injured in the fire and taken to the hospital.

"Upon arrival, the crews found him outside the building," said a spokesperson for Seattle Fire Department. "He had injuries sustained from the fire, and he was transported immediately to Harborview in serious condition."

Fire officials say six units were impacted, and the Red Cross is helping families find a place to stay for the time being.

Authorities are investigating this incident for arson, and the cause is not yet known.