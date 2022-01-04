American Kennel Club adds 2 breeds to purebred dog registry

article

The American Kennel Club is adding two breeds to its purebred dog registry.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the AKC announced it has officially recognized the Mudi and Russian Toy as purebred dogs.

"We’re thrilled to have two unique breeds join the registry," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo, in a statement. "The Mudi, a medium-sized herding dog, makes a great pet for an active family committed to keeping this worker busy, and the small, loving Russian Toy thrives on being close to its humans, making a wonderful companion for an owner who can be with the dog a great deal. As always, we encourage people to do their research to find the right breed for their lifestyle."

Mudis hail from Hungary and were first recorded in the 19th century, according to the AKC. The breed has curly fur that can be black, brown, gray, yellow or graybrown. Mudis are also defined by its unique merle markings and "loyal" demeanor. The AKC’s breed registry says the Mudi likely "evolved naturally" from the crossing of Puli, Pumi and German Spitz breeds.

Owners of a Mudi can expect their pet to grow up to 18.5 inches tall, weigh between 18 and 29 pounds and live up to 14 years.

The American Kennel Club kicked off 2022 by adding the Russian Toy to its purebred dog registry. This small terrier is said to be a 'loyal,' 'smart' and 'charming' breed. (American Kennel Club)

Russian Toys are small terriers that were bred in Russia from the pre-existing English Toy breed. Sometime between the 18th and 19th century, Russian Toys evolved to be the lean-muscled and cheerful breed people know today. Historical records show that Russian Toys were prized companion dogs for Russian aristocrats and other nobles throughout Europe, including the Countess Yuliya Samoilova (1803 to 1875) and Queen Alexandra (1844 to 1925) – the wife of King Edward VII.

According to the AKC, purebred Russian Toys typically have short fur that’s double coated. While some long-haired Russian Toys exist, it’s not as common, according to the AKC’s breed registry. This "charming" breed’s fur can range from red, red and brown, red sable, brown and tan, black and tan and blue and tan. Owners of a Russian Toy can expect their pet to grow up to 11 inches tall, weigh up to 6.5 pounds and live up to 14 years.

The AKC’s recognition of the Mudi and Russian Toy brings the dog group’s purebred registry up to 199. The last dog breed to be formally recognized by the organization was the Biewer Terrier, which was added to the AKC’s list in 2021.

Dogs recognized by the AKC get to "compete at all levels of AKC-sanctioned events," the kennel club says.

According to the group’s press release, "To become an AKC-recognized breed there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. as well as an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. There also must be a sufficient population of dogs in the United States geographically distributed throughout the country."

Advertisement

Read more of this story on FOX News.