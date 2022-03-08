Highway sign collapses on I-5 in Lakewood after crash

All southbound lanes on I-5 in Lakewood have reopened Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an overhead highway sign, causing it to collapse.

The crash happened at about midnight near Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue said one person is being evaluated for injuries.

Traffic was diverted off Bridgeport Way.

Crews were able to remove the structure off the highway and lanes reopened before 6 a.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram