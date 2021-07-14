9-year-old recovering from boat accident on Lake Tapps as family searches for boater involved

A 9-year-old girl was severely injured in a boating accident at Lake Tapps Monday evening, and her family is now looking for the other boater who caused the crash.

Another person was driving his boat when he ran over the towline of the girl's inner tube — snapping the line and causing her to hit the side of his boat.

The young girl, Kennedie, went into surgery after suffering several lacerations on her face and injuries to her cheek and orbital bones, according to Kennedie's grandfather, Kevin Terry, who witnessed the incident. Kennedie is still recovering in the hospital days after the incident.

"I think God was intervening here because this could have been a terrible thing. This could have been a death," said Terry.

According to Terry, the other driver initially stopped after the accident to ask if everything was okay but then took off. Witnesses were unable to see the boat license number.

Two neighbors on Lake Tapps, Nanci Lien and Jeff Lincoln did not witness the boat accident but have expressed their concerns over the safety and lack of oversight on the lake.

"We're not sure if the people don't understand the laws or they just are choosing to just disregard them," said Lien.

Kennadie's grandfather is hoping that the driver will come forward as the Pierce County Sheriff's Department investigates the accident.

The driver of the boat is described to be a white male between the age of 60-70 years old with white hair and a white mustache. The boat is made of white fiberglass and around 17 feet long.

Anyone with information should contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

