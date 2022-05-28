9-year-old girl attacked by a cougar while camping near Fruitland, WA

article

A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a cougar near Fruitland, Washington Saturday morning.

According to a statement released by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the 9-year-old was attending a camp when she was attacked.

WDFW officials say the girl has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cougar was killed at the scene.

"Our Primary thoughts are with the girl and her family," said Staci Lehman, Communication Manager, WDFW Public Affairs.

The WDFW is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.