9-year-old girl attacked by a cougar while camping near Fruitland, WA

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a cougar near Fruitland, Washington Saturday morning. 

According to a statement released by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the 9-year-old was attending a camp when she was attacked.

WDFW officials say the girl has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cougar was killed at the scene.

"Our Primary thoughts are with the girl and her family," said Staci Lehman, Communication Manager, WDFW Public Affairs.

The WDFW is investigating the incident.

Wildlife officials warn more wildlife sightings and encounters are likely during spring in Western Washington. But urge residents to be cautious and take steps to keep a distance from wildlife such as bears and cougars.

This is a developing story.