9-year-old girl attacked by a cougar while camping near Fruitland, WA
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a cougar near Fruitland, Washington Saturday morning.
According to a statement released by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the 9-year-old was attending a camp when she was attacked.
WDFW officials say the girl has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cougar was killed at the scene.
"Our Primary thoughts are with the girl and her family," said Staci Lehman, Communication Manager, WDFW Public Affairs.
The WDFW is investigating the incident.
RELATED: Cougar jumps through screen door to get inside eastern Washington home
RELATED: 'These animals aren't going away:' Wildlife officials warn of several bear, cougar sightings
Advertisement
This is a developing story.