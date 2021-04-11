2-year-old in critical condition, 2 others injured after shooting in Seattle's Central District

Seattle police are investigating after four people were shot near Judkins Park in Seattle's Central District.

Seattle police were called to the area of 23rd Avenue S. and S. Jackson Street around 3:22 p.m. Sunday for the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say the suspect came southbound on 23rd Street and started shooting into an Auto Zone parking lot around the corner.

A 2-year-old who was shot is in critical condition, police say. Two adult men were also shot. The condition of the two men is unknown at this time.

Police initially reported that four people were shot.

Before first responders could arrive at the scene, the three victims were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if the three were shot in a car or outside in the parking lot. The relationship between the three victims is unknown.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

SPD urges anyone to call the Violent Crimes line at 206-233-5000 if they have any information on the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

