$4.8 million investment in policing and mental health response in WA

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) awarded $4.8 million in grants for mental health response to 14 law enforcement agencies in the state.

The funds will help support law enforcement agencies to establish and expand mental health field response capability in 68 communities by utilizing mental health professionals. The partnership is intended to professionally, humanely and safely respond to encounters that involve people with mental health issues.

It’s part of an existing program approved and funded by the Washington Legislature along with additional funding provided by the Washington Health Care Authority.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has a Co-Responders Unit that currently consists of five designated crisis responders. The additional $487,000 in grant funding will create several more positions to hire additional crisis responders.

The Co-Responders Unit is also available to most law enforcement agencies in Pierce County, which means law enforcement in cities such as Gig Harbor and Puyallup can request the co-responders to a call.

"We can call a mental health co-responder to come out, evaluate these people, try to get them better resources or just talk to them at the time and de-escalate them. Get them out of that crisis," said Sergeant Darren Moss of PCSCO. "We don’t want to rush in and hurt people. We don’t want to rush in and get ourselves hurt. We want to provide the best solutions possible, and so if we have the opportunity, let’s call in the experts."

According to the WASPC, the grants will be distributed to the following agencies and their partners who submitted proposals for funding:

