36 dogs seized from Tacoma home less than a year after similar incident at same property

Pierce County sheriff's officials say animal control officers seized three dozen dogs, including 15 puppies, from a Tacoma home as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities seized the dogs Wednesday at the home in the 9000 block of Portland Avenue in Tacoma. Animal control officers and deputies with Pierce County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant after receiving tips of the alleged abuse.

Officials say those allegations include claims that a large number of dogs were being kept on the property, and also claim the property owner shot the dogs with a pellet gun.

Officials say the tip they received contained video footage from a drone of the property, the dogs, and the alleged abuse.

Less than a year ago, this same property was the sight of a similar search warrant.

In December of 2019, officials served a warrant at the home for animal cruelty and animal fighting. During that time, about 50 dogs were seized from the property and the homeowner was arrested.

Later in the year the property owner, Elmer James Givens Jr., went to court in an effort to get the dogs back. The judge ruled against Givens Jr. and officials say those dogs went to new homes.

Officials say a court order was put in place during the first incident preventing Givens Jr. from possessing more than five dogs while the case remained under investigation.

Givens Jr. was never charged for the first incident.

No arrests were made during Wednesday's search.

Q13 News reached out to Givens Jr., but he did not want to comment.