3-alarm fire burns multiple businesses in downtown Sumner

Crews from multiple agencies remain at the scene of a 3-alarm commercial building fire Friday morning in downtown Sumner.

After 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of the fire in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Several businesses were on fire and crews had to shutdown Main Street from Fryar Ave to Wood Ave for the response.

At about 5:15 a.m., crews had the fire contained and it was no longer spreading.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.