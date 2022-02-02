24-year-old suspect arrested in deadly Tacoma road rage shooting

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly road-rage shooting in Tacoma earlier this week.

On Jan. 31, dispatchers received a call around 3:15 p.m. for reporters of a road rage incident involving a shooting at S 54th Street and S. Washington Street. When officers arrived, both cars left.

The driver of the vehicle shot at called 911 to say that her back passenger had been shot.

The back passenger, identified as 56-year-old Victor Scott, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver and her front passenger were uninjured.

The accused 24-year-old shooter has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder and felony elude.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram