$2,000 reward offered after beloved family cat shot in the head

Chewelah Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who shot a woman’s beloved pet cat named ‘Morgan’ on June 18. Pasado’s Safe Haven is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Morgan’s owner, Pam Moore, says he spends most of his time indoors but she does let him go out in her backyard in the morning. Moments after she let him out, she heard what sounded like firewors but turned out to be gunshots. Morgan was shot in the head with a .22 caliber bullet that was recovered.

"I don't think anyone will ever understand what it's like when you have a year and a half old baby and you see them crawling home on their belly with blood gushing everywhere, it's an image that I can't get out of my mind," said Moore.

Morgan survived but is now blind and deaf the side of his face that was struck. "This was a quiet neighborhood, you know, with quiet neighbors and this cat was out as he always has been and someone decided to just pick up a gun and shoot him and we don't know why," said Pasados Safe Haven Communications Director Stacey Dinuzzo.

According to the FBI, people who hurt animals are five times more like to commit a serious crime against a human being. "It's more than just a cat getting shot. When this kind of thing happens and we just let it happen and we don't do anything about it, it potentially could lead to a human being getting hurt down the road," said Dinuzzo.

Pam Moore has been a strong advocate against animal cruelty in Washington state. She says she never would have imagined something like this happening to an pet she loves so much.

"If you know about animal abuse and you are remaining quiet, you're just as guilty as the abuser. Please, please come forward," she said.

If you know show shot Morgan or have any information on the case, please contact the Chewelah Police Department at (509) 935-6555.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram