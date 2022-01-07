20-mile stretch of I-5 in Lewis, Thurston counties closed due to flooding

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:24 PM PST, Mason County
33
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:26 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:50 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:06 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:37 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:28 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:42 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:57 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:16 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:41 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

20-mile stretch of I-5 in Lewis, Thurston counties closed due to flooding

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

20-mile stretch of I-5 in Lewis, Thurston counties closed due to flooding

Interstate 5 between Lewis and Thurston counties is shut down because of area flooding Friday morning.

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - Interstate 5 between Lewis and Thurston counties is shut down because of area flooding Friday morning. 

The closure is about 20 miles, from Milepost 68 near Napavine and Milepost 88 near Grand Mound. 

RELATED: Major flooding expected along south Thurston County rivers

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said there isn’t an estimated time of reopening and there are no detours at the moment. 

Drivers are advised to delay their travel. 

Water is expected to start receding on Sunday, Finn said. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Lisa VillegasErin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek