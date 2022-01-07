20-mile stretch of I-5 in Lewis, Thurston counties closed due to flooding

Interstate 5 between Lewis and Thurston counties is shut down because of area flooding Friday morning.

The closure is about 20 miles, from Milepost 68 near Napavine and Milepost 88 near Grand Mound.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said there isn’t an estimated time of reopening and there are no detours at the moment.

Drivers are advised to delay their travel.

Water is expected to start receding on Sunday, Finn said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

