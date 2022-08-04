2-year-old ingests fentanyl pill found while playing at Tacoma park

A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park.

Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Parents told police they noticed something was wrong with their child, so they put him in the car and rushed to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. The parents pulled over at S. 15th Street and S. D Street where they were met by medics and police for further assistance.

The child's parents had the wherewithal to grab the remnants of what the child ingested.

Police at the scene were able to determine that the item was likely a fentanyl pill. Tacoma firefighters gave Narcan to the child and performed CPR.

The boy was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital after receiving first-aid from medics.

The child's condition is unknown.

The officer who responded to the scene also called Metro Parks to alert them of the incident and ask that they check the area for pills.

This is a developing story.

