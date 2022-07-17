2 injured in Bellingham nightclub shooting, 1 of 2 suspects arrested

Two men were injured, one arrested, and one still on the run following a fight that broke out at a Bellingham nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to Bellingham Police, two groups of people got into a fight outside The Underground, a nightclub in downtown Bellingham. One of the men involved, 23-year-old Gawain Orcutt, got a handgun from a nearby SUV and shot it into the air.

Police say Orcutt shot a 42-year-old man in the foot, then shot at two other people—a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman—before running away.

Officers were called to the scene, and witness accounts suggested a second suspect, who also got a handgun and shot into the crowd, hitting a 20-year-old man in the leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 20-year-old suffered a serious injury, police say.

Orcutt was still downtown when officers found him. He refused to comply with police orders, so K9 Destro and his handler subdued him. Orcutt was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for three counts of first-degree assault.

The second suspect has not been identified yet. Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects are urged to call Bellingham Police at (360) 778-8611 or submit a tip online.