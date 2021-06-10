2 classic Fords recovered after being stolen from Bonney Lake home

UPDATE: Bonney Lake PD detectives and the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located the stolen Mustang Saturday in a shed behind an abandoned home outside Bonney Lake in Pierce County.

Several suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests yet. Puget Sound detectives Thursday helped recover a stolen 1933 Ford pickup.

A blue 1966 Ford Mustang and a 1933 Ford (License CV29527) were stolen from Barbara Lauderdale's home.

Photo of Ford Mustang recovered from shed after being stolen the week of June 10, 2021.

"It means a lot because it's part of my dad. My dad passed away, so that's really a lot of remembrance of me and him growing up watching him working on the cars. We would drive them around the parades. It's a big part of our lives that you've taken and that's my brother, that's us, that's our dad. That's my mom's life and you've gone in there and taken what we have," said Barbara.

Ford pickup recovered after being stolen from Bonney Lake home.

A neighbor's surveillance camera got video as the thief drove away in the Mustang while towing the 1933 Ford.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, please contact Bonnek Lake PD Tip Line at 253-447-3231 or detective@cobl.us. You can also message the Auto Theft Task Force - Puget Sound on Facebook or text a tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram