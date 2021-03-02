2 charged with murder after 19-year-old's body found in Seattle snowbank

Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a body found buried in a snowbank in North Seattle.

A third suspect has turned himself in, but he has not yet been charged for his involvement.

According to court documents, the victim, 19-year-old Mikah Macarro of Camano Island, was shot in the head at close-range before his alleged killers - 19-year-old Griffin Blakely of Seattle and 20-year-old Jorge Ruelas-Sanchez of Shoreline - hid his body in a pile of snow.

Macarro's body was found Feb. 19 with parts of his face, toes and chest exposed.

Police reports say that Macarro spent the night at Blakely's Lake City apartment the day before he was killed.

Blakely also reportedly drove Macarro's white Lexus SUV to work in Covington the day before Macarro's body was found. He showed up three hours late then tried to leave early after telling his employer that his friend had been killed, court documents state.

Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez are charged with second-degree murder and remain jailed on $1 million bails, while the third man, who is 19, is being held on $750,000 bail, jail records show.

Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez are to be arraigned March 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

