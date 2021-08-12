Time capsule from 1906 discovered in Queen Anne church

article

An organization specializing in salvaging items from historic buildings is holding a show for a recently- discovered time capsule from a Queen Anne church in 1906.

Earthwise Architectural Salvage spent two weeks salvaging items in the old German Evangelical church on Valley Street when they decided to take out the building's cornerstone marker, which had a time capsule in it.

The organization said it knew to look there because many older government buildings and churches put time capsules in those cornerstones when buildings are first erected.

Inside were Evangelical literature from the time, both in German and English, hymns, a ledger of donors and Bibles in different languages.

The time capsule viewing is being hosted at Earthwise Architectural Salvage's Seattle location on 3447 4th Ave. S. from Aug 12-Sept. 12. The viewing is open to visitors every day 9:30-5:30 p.m.

Once the viewing has concluded, Earthwise will be looking to find a permanent home for the time capsule.

Earthwise is currently contracting local historical societies to ensure the preservation of the important object.

The church itself has been demolished to make room for affordable housing.

