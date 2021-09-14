15-year-old girl charged with murder in Maple Valley hit-and-run

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 15-year-old with murder after a Maple Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run this summer.

King County investigators said the teenage girl allegedly involved in a July hit-and-run that killed a jogger turned herself in to deputies last week.

Now Kasama Smith faces charges of second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run.

According to charging documents obtained by Q13 News, another passenger in the car told investigators that the suspect said "I'm going to scare him. I'm going to bump him."

The witness said they were traveling about 50 miles per hour.

"Greg and I got married in my parent’s backyard 30 years ago today," said Greg's widow Michelle Moore. "Instead of celebrating with him I'm here alone without my partner."

Greg Moore and his wife Michelle (Family photo)

Surveillance video captured Moore running at 6:10 a.m. Based on his location, they believe he was hit at 6:16 a.m. on SE 216th St. near Maple Valley. About a minute later, a gray Toyota Camry, believed to be an older model between 2002-06, was seen running a stop sign just up the road from where Greg was hit.

When analyzing the video, investigators noticed there was another car traveling closely behind the Camry that also flew through this stop sign, as if both cars were traveling together, and in a hurry to get out of the area. Other surveillance video shows the two cars were traveling together on the same route where Greg was running shortly before they believe he was killed.

Photo credit: King County Sheriff's Office

On Sept. 7, investigators recovered the Toyota Camry. Smith surrendered to police without incident on Sept. 9 at KCSO's SeaTac precinct. Detectives said they hope it brings closure to the family.

"Maple Valley lost a beloved husband, father and friend far too soon," said King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht. "Nothing will bring Greg home, but I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the MARR detectives who have worked this case tirelessly since July," said Johanknecht. "I also want to express my gratitude to the Maple Valley community, who refused to let Greg’s memory fade."

RELATED: Detectives search for clues after hit-and-run driver kills man on his morning run

Michelle said she feels a sense of relief knowing her family is one step closer to having someone they can hold accountable for the tragic death.

"What she did was wrong, and she knew it was wrong. Because she just kept going. She kept living her life, you know, while mine was torn apart," said Moore.

The prosecutor's office believes the case they can prove must be filed in juvenile court. If convicted, the teen could be out of prison in just six years.

"I want to talk to this girl. My daughter wants to talk to this girl. My mother wants to talk to this girl," she said. "I think it's very important to illustrate what she took from us," Moore added.

Michelle said Sept. 14 would have been her and Greg's 30th wedding anniversary. She said they also were expecting their first grandchild within the next few months.

Moore says finally seeing an arrest,in this case will bring her some closure, but nothing will bring back her husband.

"He was a good man. He was a good, good man. He took good care of me. He took good care of our family," she said.

Detectives ask that if you have any tips to please call them into Crime Stoppers, where you can remain anonymous if you’d like. You can call in tips using the P3 tips app on your smartphone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

