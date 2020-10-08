14 AMC movie theaters to reopen in Washington next week

More than a dozen AMC Theatres in Washington state will reopen next week.

The following theaters will open at limited capacity on Friday, Oct. 16:

AMC Alderwood 16

AMC Cascade Mall 14

AMC Factoria 8

AMC Kent Station 14

AMC Kitsap 8

AMC Lakewood Mall 12

AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain 8

AMC Oak Tree 6

AMC Pacific Place 11

AMC River Park Square 20

AMC Seattle 10

AMC Southcenter 16

AMC Vancouver Mall 23

AMC Woodinville 12

The news comes after Gov. Jay Inslee eased restrictions on theaters reopening under the state's phased approach. Theaters located in Phase 2 counties can operate at 25 percent. Theaters in Phase 3 counties can operate at 50 percent.

Face coverings are required when moviegoers aren't eating or drinking.

AMC says safety measures for theaters that are reopening include reduced capcacity, more time between showings for additional cleaning, upgraded air filters and high-tech vacuums.