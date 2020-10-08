14 AMC movie theaters to reopen in Washington next week
More than a dozen AMC Theatres in Washington state will reopen next week.
The following theaters will open at limited capacity on Friday, Oct. 16:
- AMC Alderwood 16
- AMC Cascade Mall 14
- AMC Factoria 8
- AMC Kent Station 14
- AMC Kitsap 8
- AMC Lakewood Mall 12
- AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain 8
- AMC Oak Tree 6
- AMC Pacific Place 11
- AMC River Park Square 20
- AMC Seattle 10
- AMC Southcenter 16
- AMC Vancouver Mall 23
- AMC Woodinville 12
The news comes after Gov. Jay Inslee eased restrictions on theaters reopening under the state's phased approach. Theaters located in Phase 2 counties can operate at 25 percent. Theaters in Phase 3 counties can operate at 50 percent.
Face coverings are required when moviegoers aren't eating or drinking.
AMC says safety measures for theaters that are reopening include reduced capcacity, more time between showings for additional cleaning, upgraded air filters and high-tech vacuums.