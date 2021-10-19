127 WSP employees lose their jobs over vaccine mandate

Some unvaccinated state workers are now out of a job because of the state’s vaccine mandate.

On Tuesday morning, the Washington State Patrol announced 127 of its employees have separated from employment due to the mandate.

Officials said 53 civilian and 74 commissioned officers (67 troopers, six sergeants and one captain) have been let go.

"We will miss every one of them," said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. "I extended a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us. You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers. You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.

Washington's vaccine mandate, issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in August, applies to most state workers, long-term care employees and teachers and staff at state's schools, which include the state's colleges and universities. Monday was the final day for thousands of workers who want to keep their jobs to prove they've been fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

The only opt-out is a medical or religious exemption, though the exemption only ensures continued employment if a job accommodation can be made.

There are about 2,200 personnel in eight districts, multiple geographic detachments and operational divisions.

The agency said it has been working on a contingency plan. Over the next several days, resources will be moved where necessary and specific personnel losses demand adjustment. In the coming months, the agency will continue its ongoing efficiency reviews and vigorous recruiting to fill three new academy classes.

"As for more than 2,000 individuals who elected to stay with our agency, I am forever thankful," Batiste said. "We must now turn our attention to making sure we deploy our resources in a manner that continues to keep our roadways safe and meets the other core law enforcement responsibilities this agency has met with honor for over 100 years."

