1 taken to hospital after RV fire in Seattle

SEATTLE - A man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire overnight in Seattle.
Before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Seattle fire crews responded to a report of a FR in the 100 block of South Kenyon Street.
When crews arrived at the scene, an RV was fully engulfed in flames.
Fire officials said a man in his 50s was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
