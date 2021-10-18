Expand / Collapse search

1 taken to hospital after RV fire in Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Seattle
(Credit: Seattle Fire Department)

SEATTLE - A man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire overnight in Seattle. 

Before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Seattle fire crews responded to a report of a FR in the 100 block of South Kenyon Street. 

When crews arrived at the scene, an RV was fully engulfed in flames. 

Fire officials said a man in his 50s was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

