1 shot in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood; 2 in custody

Police are investigating after one person was shot and two people were taken into custody in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 2100 block of Beacon Avenue South.

Investigators said a homeowner was armed with a gun and confronted the suspects.

The Seattle Fire Department told FOX 13 News that medics treated a 53-year-old woman, who is in serious condition. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said they are searching for a possible third suspect.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

