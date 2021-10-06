Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

1 shot in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood; 2 in custody

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
Q13 FOX

1 shot, 2 in custody after reported burglary in Beacon Hill

Police are investigating after one person was shot and two people were taken into custody in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after one person was shot and two people were taken into custody in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning. 

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 2100 block of Beacon Avenue South. 

Investigators said a homeowner was armed with a gun and confronted the suspects. 

The Seattle Fire Department told FOX 13 News that medics treated a 53-year-old woman, who is in serious condition. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center. 

Police said they are searching for a possible third suspect. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram