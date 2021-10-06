1 shot in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood; 2 in custody
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after one person was shot and two people were taken into custody in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 2100 block of Beacon Avenue South.
Investigators said a homeowner was armed with a gun and confronted the suspects.
The Seattle Fire Department told FOX 13 News that medics treated a 53-year-old woman, who is in serious condition. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Police said they are searching for a possible third suspect.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram