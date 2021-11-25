Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Stanwood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

STANWOOD, Wash. - One person has died in a multi-car crash on SR 532 near Stanwood on Thursday. 

Washington State Patrol said four vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:20 p.m. 

Two people have serious injuries.

The roadway was fully blocked but has since been re-opened.

A person is in custody in connection to the crash. 

This is a developing story. 

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 

