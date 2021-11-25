1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Stanwood
STANWOOD, Wash. - One person has died in a multi-car crash on SR 532 near Stanwood on Thursday.
Washington State Patrol said four vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:20 p.m.
Two people have serious injuries.
The roadway was fully blocked but has since been re-opened.
A person is in custody in connection to the crash.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.
