1 killed in Skyway shooting, suspect in custody

article

One person was killed in a shooting in the Skyway neighborhood on Thursday night.

King County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Creston Point Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr Way S. for reports of a shooting.

Sgt. Tim Meyer said one person has died and the suspect is in custody.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the two people knew each other.

Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram