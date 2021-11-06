1 killed in crash on Highway 97 near Blewett Pass

article

One person was killed in a serious crash that blocked lanes of Highway 97 near Blewett Pass.

Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in a northbound lane roughly five miles north of Blewett Pass Summit. It is unknown if others were injured in the crash.

Authorities weighed whether they will close the road to investigate. Drivers are encouraged to put off plans requiring them to travel through the area, or find another way around.

