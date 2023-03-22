Expand / Collapse search

1 hurt, 42 boats destroyed in fire near Ship Canal Bridge

Published 
Updated 6:25AM
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Fire officials are investigating after 42 boats and a storage facility were destroyed in a fire near Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge.

SEATTLE - About 42 boats were destroyed, and one person was hurt early Wednesday morning after a fire near Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge. 

Crews responded to a report of a boat storage facility fire at about 2 a.m. along Northlake Way. 

When crews arrived a building was on fire.

Eighty firefighters responded to the scene to held get the fire under control. 

Official said 42 pleasure boats in a dry storage facility were destroyed. 

Fire officials said a man in his 40s, who was on a boat docked near the fire, was taken to the hospital to be treated. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 