1 hurt, 42 boats destroyed in fire near Ship Canal Bridge

About 42 boats were destroyed, and one person was hurt early Wednesday morning after a fire near Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge.

Crews responded to a report of a boat storage facility fire at about 2 a.m. along Northlake Way.

When crews arrived a building was on fire.

Eighty firefighters responded to the scene to held get the fire under control.

Official said 42 pleasure boats in a dry storage facility were destroyed.

Fire officials said a man in his 40s, who was on a boat docked near the fire, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.