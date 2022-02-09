Woman dies in Bellevue house fire

Investigators are looking into what caused a deadly house fire in Bellevue early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the 100 block 152nd Place Southeast at about 2 a.m.

According to investigators, a man was trying to get his wife out of the basement, but the fire pushed him back.

When Bellevue firefighters arrived, they pulled the woman out of the home and she had life-threatening injuries. But after life-saving efforts, she died at the scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.



The cause of the fire is unknown but crime scene investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

