LIVE UPDATES: Historic flooding in Western Washington

Live updates on weather watches and warnings, power outages, evacuations, road closures, schools closures and delays, and more as Washington state sees historic flooding.

Stay on this page for live updates below:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Scott Sistek