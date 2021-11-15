Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM PST, King County
15
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:07 PM PST until FRI 9:46 AM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:50 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:50 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:50 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:43 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:32 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:31 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:02 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
LIVE UPDATES: Historic flooding in Western Washington

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Live updates on weather watches and warnings, power outages, evacuations, road closures, schools closures and delays, and more as Washington state sees historic flooding.

Stay on this page for live updates below:

