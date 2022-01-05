PHOTOS: Snow piles up at levels not seen in decades at Snoqualmie Pass

Image 1 of 23 ▼ ( )

Snow has been falling in the Washington Cascades at levels not see in decades as a months-long parade of storm systems continues to sweep through the Northwest.

Snoqualmie Pass had received 236 inches of snow so far this winter season as of Monday, making it the most the pass has seen at this point of winter in the past 20 years, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

And in the two days since? Only more snow. Two additional feet fell as of Wednesday morning, bringing the seasonal total to 260 inches with yet another storm heading in later Wednesday.

Winter Storm Warnings were posted for the Cascades through midday Thursday for an additional 12-28 inches of snow. Snoqualmie Pass averages about 440 inches of snowfall an entire season, which typically lasts into April.

