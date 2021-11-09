No tornado warning issued for Seattle despite some phone notifications

No Tornado Warnings were issued Tuesday morning for Seattle despite many people receiving emergency alerts on their phones.

On social media, the National Weather Service in Seattle emphasized that there were no tornado warnings for Seattle.

But if anyone received the warning on their phones outside the warning area, NWS would like to hear from people who received the notification.

The weather service around noon temporarily issued two tornado warnings west of Seattle in Kitsap County. At about 12:20 p.m. the weather service said on Twitter that the tornado warnings were canceled.

"There is still the threat of severe weather in the area today so stay alert," the tweet said.

High-wind advisories were issued for the Seattle metro area, areas along the Washington coast and the Cascade Mountains.

Winter storm warnings were issued for the Cascade and Olympic mountains above 3,500 feet. The National Weather Service said people should expect difficult travel conditions with gusty winds and snow and compact ice on roadways.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.