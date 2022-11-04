How to report a power outage, what to do to prepare and stay safe during a storm

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM PDT until SAT 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
25
High Wind Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM PDT until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:31 PM PDT until SAT 2:02 PM PDT, Whitman County
Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Walla Walla County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM PDT, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:39 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:56 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:24 PM PDT until SAT 8:47 AM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:04 PM PDT until SAT 2:14 PM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:18 AM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:52 PM PDT until FRI 11:19 PM PDT, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 PM PDT until SUN 2:35 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:14 PM PDT until SAT 10:19 PM PDT, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:49 PM PDT, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:29 AM PDT, King County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:47 PM PDT until SUN 7:46 AM PST, King County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
from FRI 3:46 PM PDT until SAT 11:00 AM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until SUN 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:33 PM PDT until SAT 10:00 AM PDT, Whitman County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:02 PM PDT until FRI 10:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

How to report a power outage, what to do to prepare and stay safe during a storm

By FOX 13 News Staff
FOX 13 Seattle

Urban flood preps underway

Crews are preparing for urban flooding during the storm.

Whether it's after a tornado, hurricane, winter storm or another severe weather event, power can be knocked out for days – or even weeks. We've got some tips to help you prepare so you're not caught off guard.

Who to call when your power goes out?

How to prepare for a storm

According to Ready.gov, if there's a chance you could experience a power outage for an extended period of time, you should take an inventory of all devices that rely on electricity.

Plan to stock up on batteries and secure other power sources such as a portable charger or power bank. It's also recommended to have a flashlight for every person living in your home.

Speaking with your medical provider before the likelihood of a power outage is also recommenced. 

Many medical devices rely on electricity. And medications, like insulin, need to be refrigerated. So, Ready.gov says to ask your doctor specific questions that pertain to any devices or medications you may need that are critical for life.

Another important topic to consider is food storage. Be sure to stock up on enough nonperishable food and water for every member of your household. And if the power goes out, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed for as long as possible. 

Power outage tips from Ready.gov

Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours, and a stocked freezer will keep foods frozen for up to 48 hours. 

The USDA recommends that you don't store food outside in the cold if your power goes out during the winter. Temperatures can vary, making food unsafe to eat. Wild animals can also carry diseases that can make you sick if you eat contaminated food.

Ready.gov advises people to install carbon monoxide detectors with a battery backup on every floor and don't under any circumstances use a generator indoors or near windows.

Don't use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, and be sure to disconnect all appliances when the power goes out. Power may return without notice, and that surge of electricity can cause damage to appliances or your home.

And if power is out for an extended period of time and you need to head to a warming center or shelter, COVID-19 protocols will likely be in place. Be sure to bring masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning equipment to keep you and your family healthy.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.