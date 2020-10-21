WMW Capture #1184: Suspect from 2019 Seattle murder arrested in Las Vegas nearly one year later

Thanks to Crime Stoppers viewer tips, a suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2019 North Seattle homicide.

The 20-year-old suspect, Caviyon McCalister was arrested in October in Las Vegas. McCalister was accused of shooting a 34-year-old man in the head last August on Aurora Avenue N., killing the father of four.

Court documents say the victim confronted McCalister that night after he was seen knocking down a woman and trying to steal her purse.

Seattle Police said in an online statement that detectives flew down to Las Vegas following recent tips and interviews.

"The first tip that really named that individual. That person is going to get a $1,000 cash and without running it on the show and Crime Stoppers, I don’t believe this case would have been solved in this fashion and this early so we want to thank you for watching and particularly for giving us tips,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

King County Prosecutor's Office officials say they have filed charges SPD says detectives and prosecutors will now work to extradite the suspect back to Seattle as McCalister awaits to face the charges.